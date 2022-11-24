One person dead after ATV accident in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time.
The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
The report mentions “riders” being thrown from the ATV, but it's uncertain if there were others or how many were involved if there were.
The crash is still under investigation.