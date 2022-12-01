One man injured in Linn County vehicle accident

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One man received non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Linn County on Thursday.
According to a press release, the crash occurred on Highway One and Longview Court around 12:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, deputies found 75-year-old Gary Edmonson of Lisbon. Edmonson was traveling southbound when he lost control and went into the east ditch, striking a tree.
Edmonson was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his minor injuries. He is facing charges of failure to maintain control and for not wearing a seatbelt.
Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Lisbon Mt. Vernon Police, Mt. Vernon Fire, and Lisbon Mt. Vernon Ambulance each responded to the accident.