One man dead and a woman injured after six-hour standoff with police in Sumner

SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL) -- 2:30 P.M. UPDATE: Police have confirmed that one person is dead and another is injured after a six-hour standoff with police in Sumner on Friday.
Police say that neighbors reported a shooting around 7:30 a.m. A woman was shot at a home and was taken to a hospital where she is in stable condition.
Officials found a man in the home threatening to hurt himself. The standoff lasted six hours before the man shot and killed himself at the scene.
Authorities have also confirmed that the standoff took place in the victim's home.
11:00 A.M. UPDATE: Roads are blocked off on W Sixth Street, with multiple Sherriff's Offices, surrounding Police Departments, and the Iowa State Patrol SWAT team at the scene. KWWL is working to learn additional details.
In the meantime, the Sumner Public Library is offering a safe space for anyone who needs a place to stay during the situation until 5:00 Friday evening.
ORIGINAL: Sumner-Fredericksburg has cancelled classes on Friday due to an active situation near the school.
In a Facebook post, the school said, "Due to situation beyond our control, for the safety of all students and staff, school is canceled for today."
Sumner-Fredericksburg Community Schools officials say there is a "situation" in Sumner near, but not at, Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
School officials, relaying a message from the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, are telling people not to approach the school. Busses will be delayed outside of the school's control. People are also advised not the approach Durant.
