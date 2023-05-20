 Skip to main content
One killed, two injured overnight in Linn County crash

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County early Saturday.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 380, just south of Cedar Ridge Road near Center Point. First responders arrived to find a van on its top in a ditch along the southbound lanes.

According to sheriff's officials, three people were in the van when the crash happened. They were taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where one of them died. The other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.