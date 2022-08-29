One killed and one injured in fatal Hardin County crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was killed and another person was injured in a Sunday night crash in Hardin County.
According to a crash report, the accident occurred around 9:21 p.m. on Highway 65 and D65.
A vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road D65 and failed to stop at a stop sign. A second vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 65 struck the vehicle, killing the driver.
The names of the crash victims are being withheld at this time.
Other agencies that responded to the crash include the Hardin County Sheriff Department, Hardin County Emergency Squad, Hubbard Fire & EMS, Iowa Falls EMS, Dave's Towing, Boeke Funeral Home, and the DOT Enforcement.