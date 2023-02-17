One injured in multiple-vehicle Linn County crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash involving two semis in Linn County on Friday morning.
According to a press release, multiple agencies responded to the 244 mile marker of Highway 30 eastbound near Atkins at 9:05 a.m.
Upon arrival, officials discovered a two-vehicle crash. 50-year-old Norlan Caneles Castiblanco lost control on the ice and entered the median.
While waiting for responders to arrive, a truck driven by 18-year-old Gage Hoffman lost control on the ice and collided with Castiblanco's vehicle.
While officials were responding to that two-vehicle crash, an eastbound semi lost control on the ice and rolled over on its side. A second semi attempted to slow down to avoid crashing, jackknifing in the process and blocking the right lane.
Castiblanco was treated for a minor injury and was released from the hospital. No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The roadway was cleared shortly after 11:00 a.m.