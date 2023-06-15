One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa Through 10 PM CDT Friday... The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for portions of central and eastern Iowa. Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas through Friday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state. The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.