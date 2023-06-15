One injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

MT. VERNON, Iowa (KWWL) -- One woman was injured in a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Thursday morning.
According to a press release, multiple agencies responded to the crash in the 400 block of Cedar River Road around 9:47 a.m.
Deputies found that 28-year-old Tessa Metzger of Iowa City lost control of her motorcycle after striking gravel while negotiating a curve.
The bike, along with Metzger, slid into the south ditch, but avoided the Cedar River. Metzger was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Metzger was transported to an area hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.