One injured in early evening accident on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- One person is hurt after an accident on I-380 and Urbana Road this evening, when two vehicles collided just after 5:00 p.m.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a white Jeep Cherokee and Chevy Silverado collided on the interstate-- and the passengers from the vehicles were trapped inside.
First responders extricated victims from each vehicle, and the passenger of the Silverado was sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
18-year-old McKenna Duball was the driver of the Silverado, and she was cited for failure to control. Everyone involved were wearing their seatbelts in the accident.