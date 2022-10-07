 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

One injured in Clayton County semi-rollover

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Multiple agencies responded to a semi-rollover in Clayton County that left a driver with minor injuries on Friday morning.

According to a press release, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls of the accident at around 5:16 a.m. The rollover occurred at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 52.

A preliminary investigation determined that the semi with a full load in tow was traveling westbound on Highway 18. When turning southbound on Highway 52, the driver lost control and rolled the tractor-trailer onto the passenger side. The semi came to a rest on the west shoulder of Highway 52.

Officials believe that excessive speed played a role in the accident. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The driver only received minor injuries and was transported to Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

Assisting agencies included the Monona Fire Department, MFL Ambulance, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, and Bob's Towing.