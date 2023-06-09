One injured after hitting deer in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A person from Shell Rock was injured on Friday afternoon after striking a deer with a motorcycle in Butler County.
According to a press release from Iowa State Patrol, 69-year-old Duane Earl Gibson was traveling westbound on Highway 3 on a motorcycle when they struck the deer.
Gibson, who was not wearing a helmet, became pinned under the motorcycle. Gibson was flown to a hospital to receive medical treatment.
Gibson's condition is unknown at this time. The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.