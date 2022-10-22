One Hurt in Butler County Accident

APLINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities believe a medical issue may have caused an accident that injured a man in Butler County.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday on 270th Street about eight miles north of Aplington.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the man as 52-year-old Bradley Rindels, of Bristow.
Authorities say Rindel lost control of his grain truck, which crossed over the opposite lane of traffic. The vehicle then entered a ditch and struck a light pole before ending up in field.
Rindel was taken to the Waverly hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries and condition weren't released.
Investigators are trying to determine if a medical incident led to the crash.