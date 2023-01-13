One driver dies, another injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person is dead and another is recovering from injuries following multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Iowa County.
An Iowa Department of Transportation plow truck was involved in the crash, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred around 1 p.m. yesterday about seven miles west of Williamsburg.
The crash report says the driver of a Jeep Cherokee hit the plow truck as IDOT crews worked on a maintenance project along the interstate's shoulder.
Officials say the Jeep's driver died in the crash, but they haven't yet identified the victim.
The plow truck's driver, 52-year-old David Dellamuth of Williamsburg, was taken to the Marengo hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.
The Iowa State Patrol indicated the crash involved at least two other vehicles. One was driven by a man from Solon. The other driver was from Kansas. Both of them escaped injury.
The crash remains under investigation.