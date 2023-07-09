One dead, three injured in early morning Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was killed in an overnight shooting that left three others injured in Dubuque.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Broadway Street.
According to police, four adults were shot after a disturbance. The victims were transported to local hospitals, where one of them later died. None of their names have been released.
In an email Sunday evening, Dubuque Police Lieutenant Brendan Welsh said the shooting was not a random incident and was the result of a disturbance between two groups of people that knew each other.
The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no one has been arrested.