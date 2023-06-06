One dead and two injured in Linn County crash

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person has died and two others have been injured in a Linn County crash on Tuesday morning.
The Linn County Sheriff's Rescue, Marion Ambulance and other agencies responded to the two-vehicle accident around 8:23 a.m. The crash happened at County Home Road and North 10th Street.
Crews found that a semi had been traveling westbound when a Nissan Rogue attempted to cross the intersection when it was struck by the semi. The semi pushed the Nissan into the yard of a vacant home.
The driver of the Nissan was transported to a hospital for serious injuries, but the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver sustained minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.