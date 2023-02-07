One dead and one injured in fatal Linn County crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person is dead and another is injured in a fatal crash in Linn County on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple agencies responded to the deadly crash.
According to a press release, the crash happened between Springville Road and Schmidt Lane around 4:35 p.m.
31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Anamosa was traveling southbound on Springville Road when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle.
Twachtmann swerved into another vehicle traveling northbound. The male driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver's identity will be released at a later time.
Zachary’s passenger, 25-year-old Mackenna Scofield, was transported to be treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.