One arrested after Waterloo strip club shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt's Gentlemen's club early Saturday morning.
Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight-- after multiple officers identified him on scene.
The shooting sent two people to the hospital, but they're expected to be okay. There were also shell casings and a gun left on scene.
Waterloo Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation.
According to online court filings, Wright has not been formally charged in the New Year's Eve shooting.