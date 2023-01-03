 Skip to main content
One arrested after Waterloo strip club shooting

  • Updated
Oshea Taelly Wright

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police have made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt's Gentlemen's club early Saturday morning. 

Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight-- after multiple officers identified him on scene. 

The shooting sent two people to the hospital, but they're expected to be okay. There were also shell casings and a gun left on scene. 

Waterloo Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation.

According to online court filings, Wright has not been formally charged in the New Year's Eve shooting. 