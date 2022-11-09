Oldest person in the United States celebrates her 115th birthday

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Lake City woman celebrated her 115th birthday. Not only is she the oldest person in Iowa, but she's the oldest person in the entire United States.
Her children sang her favorite song at her birthday party.
Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two world wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic, and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships.
The oldest of her surviving children recently celebrated her 90th birthday as well.
She said, "I don't know how you put it into words. It's marvelous that we still have her."
Besides being the oldest American, Hendricks is also the 10th oldest living person in the world.