Ohio State receiver Kaleb Brown transferring to Iowa

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--The Iowa Hawkeyes have snatched a big-time wide receiver out of the transfer portal.
Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown announced on social media today he will transfer to the Iowa.
Brown was a four-star recruit and ranked as the no. 78 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, by 247sports. He ranked as the 13th-best wide receiver.
Brown had 19 total scholarship offers from Iowa Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin among others.
As a true freshman last season, Brown finished with just one catch for five yards which came coincidentally against Iowa.