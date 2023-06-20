Oelwein city officials have no concerns about structural integrity of Mealey Apartment building

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- A street in Oelwein is still closed off after bricks started falling from an apartment building. People were evacuated from the Mealey Apartments on Sunday, but were brought back in on Monday night.
The site was quiet on Tuesday, with few people in the area surrounding the taped off section of South Frederick Avenue.
Bricks started falling from the front of the building on Sunday morning. Oelwein Fire and Police went door-to-door inside the four-story building to help evacuate the 34 apartments. Those tenants were forced out of their apartments on Sunday, but were able to go back in on Monday night after a structural engineer toured the building.
On Tuesday, Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said that they're keeping the street in front of the building closed as a precaution.
Mulfinger said, "The tenants are back in the building, and we have a plan with the property owner to keep the street closed until they can get a construction firm or someone in here to do the work on the front."
Mulfinger also said that they're currently assessing whether they will implement a temporary fix on the front of the building. He also says that the structural engineer has a more long-term plan for the building.
In the meantime, the city has no immediate concerns about the overall structural integrity of the building.