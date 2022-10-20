Northwest Iowa man claims 5th $1 million Iowa prize this year

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A northwest Iowa man has claimed the fifth $1 million prize of 2022 in the state of Iowa.
Daryl Ingram of Mapleton, 62, won the mighty prize. Ingram is a retired trucker who still works in farming.
Ingram says that his luck began when he earned $11 in a previous Powerball drawing. His earnings from that prize were put toward buying plays for Monday's drawing. One of those plays won Ingram his $1 million prize.
Ingram checked his Powerball ticket on Tuesday morning, where he originally misread the one of the numbers, thinking he had only won $100.
Ingram went to the convenience store where he bought the ticket to have it checked. There, the clerk told him that he had actually won $1 million.
“I was pumped up a little bit,” Ingram said in a press release from IA Lottery. “But she was more excited than me, I think. She said, ‘It’s you! It’s you! It’s you!’”
Ingram first called his girlfriend, Joan, to tell her the news.
“I thought he was just messing with me,” she said. “Because he does that kind of stuff.”
Within minutes, Ingram had even received a congratulatory call from a friend in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ingram plans to use his earnings to pay off his home, invest, and take a trip with his girlfriend.
Ingram bought his winning ticket at KCK's Food and Fuel, located in the small community of Danbury. The winning numbers were 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25. The Power Play number was 3.