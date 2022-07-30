Northern Iowa three-vehicle accident kills toddler, 45-year old

KENSETT, Iowa (KWWL) -- A three vehicle accident killed two people including a three year old just north of Kensett near Mason City.
Iowa State Patrol says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. A Chrysler Pacifica driven by 24-year-old Maggie Harvey crossed the center line on Highway 65 going northbound, and struck a Toyota Avalon driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid.
Hinderschied's vehicle landed in the west ditch after impact, but Harvey's spun into the roadway, where it was hit by a semi-truck driven by Dennis Stoneking.
Hinderscheid was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Harvey and a three year-old passenger were both transported to Mercy Hospital by ambulance, but the toddler died from their injuries.