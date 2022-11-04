 Skip to main content
North Scott beats Waverly-Shell Rock 20-10

WAVERLY(KWWL)--North Scott(9-2) beat Waverly-Shell Rock 20-10 to advance to the 4A State Football Semifinal round.  The Lancers rallied from an early 10-0 deficit, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to hand the Go-Hawks their first loss of the season.