North Linn rallies to beat Remsen St. Mary's 52-50 in 1A State Basketball Semifinals

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on Thursday into Thursday Night... A late season winter storm will bring wintry precipitation into the state from southwest to northeast on Thursday. For southern Iowa, much of this will fall as rain with a transition toward snow into central Iowa with mainly snow over northern Iowa. Snow totals and impacts are a challenge with this winter storm due to the ground temperatures being so close to 32 degrees. The extent of roadway impacts may be mitigated by these temperatures and the higher seasonal sun angle; however, higher snow rates towards an inch per hour can overcome warmer surface temperatures and still produce slick and slushy travel conditions. Regardless of accumulations, breezy winds from the east along with falling snow will cause reduced visibility. Those with travel interests should pay close attention for forecast updates and check ahead on the latest road conditions. As for snow totals, the highest accumulations are forecast east of Interstate 35 and north of Interstate 80 with lighter amounts elsewhere. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&