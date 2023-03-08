 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa
on Thursday into Thursday Night...

A late season winter storm will bring wintry precipitation into
the state from southwest to northeast on Thursday. For southern
Iowa, much of this will fall as rain with a transition toward snow
into central Iowa with mainly snow over northern Iowa. Snow totals
and impacts are a challenge with this winter storm due to the
ground temperatures being so close to 32 degrees. The extent of
roadway impacts may be mitigated by these temperatures and the
higher seasonal sun angle; however, higher snow rates towards an
inch per hour can overcome warmer surface temperatures and still
produce slick and slushy travel conditions. Regardless of
accumulations, breezy winds from the east along with falling snow
will cause reduced visibility. Those with travel interests should
pay close attention for forecast updates and check ahead on the
latest road conditions. As for snow totals, the highest
accumulations are forecast east of Interstate 35 and north of
Interstate 80 with lighter amounts elsewhere.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

North Linn rallies to beat Remsen St. Mary's 52-50 in 1A State Basketball Semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES(KWWL)-- Unbeaten North Linn (26-0) rallied from a 50-38 deficit by outscoring Remsen St. Mary's 14-0 in the final 5 minutes of the game to beat the Hawks 52-50 and advance to the 1A State Championship game. North Linn which won last year's State title will face Grandview Christian in a rematch of the 2022 Championship game.

Tags

Recommended for you