DES MOINES(KWWL)-- Unbeaten North Linn (26-0) rallied from a 50-38 deficit by outscoring Remsen St. Mary's 14-0 in the final 5 minutes of the game to beat the Hawks 52-50 and advance to the 1A State Championship game. North Linn which won last year's State title will face Grandview Christian in a rematch of the 2022 Championship game.
North Linn rallies to beat Remsen St. Mary's 52-50 in 1A State Basketball Semifinals
- Rick Coleman
- Updated
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
