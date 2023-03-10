North Linn falls to Grandview Christian in 1A Boys Championship 63-46

DES MOINES(KWWL)--This marked the 6th straight title game appearance for North Linn and maybe the most unlikely with a young team the Lynx rallied from 16 down in the fourth quarter on Wednesday to top Remsen-Saint Mary's and punch their ticket to this final
But they once again had another juggernaut to go through in top ranked Grand View Christian
The Thunder with a lot of weapons including 7 footer Daniel Tobiloba that oop part of an 8, nothing run had them up 4 in the second quarter
But the Lynx finished the half strong Breckyn Betenbender from the corner puts a stop to the run
Then moments later there's Tate Haugenbury over Tobiloba great tourney for the senior he had 14 North Linn trailed by two at half
But Grand View's cadre of weapons took over the second half Frankie Chiodo with the and one gets the lead to double digits
Then Noah John knocks down two of his game high 18
And it's a runner-up finish for the Lynx falling 63, 46 but still topping expectations this season
"It's very special. You don't see a lot of small schools like this making runs like that every single year, getting down here for six years in row is incredibly special anywhere in the state in any class."
Hilmer "Not to say we're less talented, but we had a lot less kids coming back that had stepped on the floor and we have a sophomore point guard that did an outstanding job and our senior leadership was great, so I'm very, very proud of them."
And Coach Mike Hilmer just missed out on a milestone sitting on 499 career wins but with 3 of his top 5 scorers returning next season you'd have to imagine that will take care of itself pretty soon.