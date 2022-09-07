North Linn Community School announces re-opening date pending fire alarm certification

COGGON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The North Linn Community School District has announced a tentative re-opening date of Monday, September 12. The re-opening date could be pushed back pending the results of a fire alarm certification.
The announcement from the school comes after delays due to unhealthy asbestos levels in the school.
In a , the school said that teachers have returned to their rooms to continue work. Additionally, they aim to have their fire alarms inspected and certified by the end of the week.
An additional post will be made on Friday on whether or not the school passed the certification.
The post details plans for preschool students to begin Monday/Thursday classes, as well as Tuesday/Thursday classes beginning the same week.