North Liberty man dies in fatal I-380 accident

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A North Liberty man has died in a fatal car accident on I-380.
According to a crash report, Kevin Porter, age 33, was driving a tractor northbound on I-380 in the right lane. He was forced to stop due to backed up traffic from a prior crash.
Another vehicle driven by Brian Matthew Benest, age 46, also traveling northbound, struck the rear of the tractor. Benest was transported to a local hospital.
Benest has been pronounced dead due to his injuries. Porter was uninjured in the incident.
Multiple agencies assisted at the scene of the crash. No other information is available at this time.