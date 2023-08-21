No structural issues found with Cedar Rapids building after bricks fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- No structural issues have been found with a Cedar Rapids building after bricks fell from it over the weekend.
The city says that the bricks fell off the Granby Building on 2nd Street Southeast on Saturday morning. Fire crews were also able to remove loose material from the building.
Kevin Ciabatti, Building Services Director, issued KWWL a statement saying, "There has been no structural integrity issue identified; the owner has had a structural engineer evaluate the building. The bricks fell from a decorative façade. A masonry contractor is on-site to further evaluate and do repairs. The sidewalk and parking spaces remain closed until such time the repairs are complete. It is a commercial property and there are businesses operating today."
The property owner and manager were told to get a structural engineer to check the building within two days.
No injuries were reported from the falling debris.