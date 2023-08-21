 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

No structural issues found with Cedar Rapids building after bricks fall

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- No structural issues have been found with a Cedar Rapids building after bricks fell from it over the weekend.

The city says that the bricks fell off the Granby Building on 2nd Street Southeast on Saturday morning. Fire crews were also able to remove loose material from the building.

Kevin Ciabatti, Building Services Director, issued KWWL a statement saying, "There has been no structural integrity issue identified; the owner has had a structural engineer evaluate the building. The bricks fell from a decorative façade. A masonry contractor is on-site to further evaluate and do repairs.  The sidewalk and parking spaces remain closed until such time the repairs are complete. It is a commercial property and there are businesses operating today." 

The property owner and manager were told to get a structural engineer to check the building within two days.

No injuries were reported from the falling debris.

