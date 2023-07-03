No injuries after trailer catches fire in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Multiple agencies responded to a trailer fire caused by brake overheating on Highway 151 near Springville on Monday morning.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office and multiple other departments were dispatched around 10:23 a.m. after a trailer loading hay bales caught on fire and pulled over on the side of the road.
First responders slowed down traffic and moved vehicles to the inside lane while the fire was being tended to by fire crews.
Upon investigation, officials believe that the started by the brakes of the vehicle overheating.
No injuries were reported in the incident as traffic was diverted for around an hour.