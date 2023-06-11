No injuries after fire in Waterloo Sunday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- A Waterloo family is unharmed after their house caught fire on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters said they were able to make it out of the house safely.
The fire occurred in the second-floor bedroom of a home in the 700 block of Sherman Avenue.
Waterloo Fire Rescue said firefighters rescued 4 of the family's cats, but a turtle died in the fire.
The bedroom has considerable damage, and there is water damage throughout the rest of the house.
While the house is not a total loss, the family is displaced and is with the Red Cross.
Waterloo Fire Rescue said they are still investigating what caused the fire.