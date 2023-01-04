No evidence of active shooter found at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls, authorities say

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Public Safety Director Craig Berte has confirmed with KWWL that there has been no evidence of an active shooter at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls.
First responders arrived on a report of an active shooter through an alarm, but have found no evidence at this time. They are investigating into what caused the alarm to be set off.
Search teams conducted an initial search of the property and have accounted for all employees of Viking Pump. The employees have been sent home as teams begin to conduct a second, and more thorough, search of the property.
A large Police presence is currently at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls. Police are at the scene after a call came in from an alarm company for an active shooter situation.
According to Public Safety Director Craig Berte, no injuries and no shots fired have been reported so far. They're currently on scene to determine if it was a false alarm.
The call came in around 2:07 p.m.
Cedar Falls Police, the County Sheriff's Office, UNI Police, and Iowa State Patrol are all on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.