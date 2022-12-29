No contaminants found in the Iowa River following Marengo explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Water Division says that no harmful contaminants were detected in the Iowa River after the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo.
Water samples were taken from the river by the state hygienic laboratory following the explosion earlier in December.
The analysis was to see if any products like gas or diesel fuel were found in the water.
More samples will be tested from the river over the next few weeks to further confirm that there's no public safety risk with the water.