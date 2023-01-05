NICC and Winneshiek Medical Center partner to fill EMS roles

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) – Communities rely on their ambulance services in their worst time of need, but those services need help in keeping the ambulances rolling. The Winneshiek Medical Center has teamed up with the Northeast Iowa Community College to help.
Winneshiek Medical Center operates the only full-time, paid ambulance service in the county but relies on volunteers in communities like Ossian, Bluffton and Calmar to keep the county covered when it comes to medical emergencies.
There are 28 employees on the WMC ambulance service. Steve Vanden Brink, the ambulance director for WMC, has been with the service for more than 30 years. He's looking to retire in the future and said the same for several others currently working on the service.
“If I've got a crystal ball and I'm looking at that crystal ball and seeing what's really going on here, I could see in the next five years to need seven or eight paramedics,” Vanden Brink said.
In order to fill that future need, WMC has partnered with the Northeast Iowa Community College. NICC has been partnering with local ambulance services to help with future hiring needs.
“Ideally, I want to find young people who want to get into the profession and do EMS for five or ten years, make it a steppingstone and come into the service as an EMT and work with them to get their paramedic,” he said.
The struggle, Vanden Brink said, is that many EMS positions in the state are volunteer and are paid per-call or unpaid altogether. It's hard for many people to justify the cost and time of the course. The partnerships NICC does with local high schools and ambulance services helps take down some of those barriers.
NICC is starting an EMT program within Oelwein High School in the spring. The college has launched what it's calling a HyFlex program that allows most of the course to be taken online, outside the practical knowledge.
Vanden Brink said they've considered trying to get a similar program started in the Decorah High School and other high schools in the county since CNA courses are already offered.
He said he'd like to see more of the EMS jobs in the county and state become paid positions to help entice new recruits because the reward is next to none.
“This is an excellent opportunity to make that move into the healthcare field,” he said, explaining that many of their former ambulance employees have gone on to become doctors, nurses and flight medics.
Anyone interested in what the Winneshiek Medical Center has to offer when it comes to EMS training, you can call Vanden Brink and the hospital at 563-382-2911 or reach out NICC.