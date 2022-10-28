Newell-Fonda defense shuts down Don Bosco in 35-10 playoff win

GILBERTVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)
Though Don Bosco found the going tough, the undefeated Dons still managed to take a 10-0 lead to the locker room at halftime in a second round 8-man playoff game in Gilbertville Friday night.
The Dons would not score again.
The Newell-Fonda defense was spectacular in a second half shutout of the state's second ranked 8-man football team.
The 8-1 Mustangs scored 28 unanswered second half points on route to a 35-10 upset victory over Don Bosco.
The Dons got a second quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Purdy to Dawson Youngblut to take a 7-0 lead.
With seconds left in the first half Jaren Thiry picked up a loose ball and rumbled down to the Newell-Fonda 2-yard line with just 2 seconds left in the half.
Don Bosco decided to go for the field goal and kicker, Andrew Kimball came through as the half came to an end, with the Dons leading, 10-0.
The Newell-Fonda offense caught fire midway through the 3rd quarter, when QB Mason Dicks fired a touchdown pass to Ryan Greenfield to cut the lead to 10-7.
The Mustangs came right back with a Ryan Greenfield TD run and a 14-10 lead.
Mason Dicks got loose on a 69-trd touchdown run to pick NF up, 21-10....and Ryan Greenfield scored again on a TD run to make it 28-10 in the 4th.
Newell-Fonda added one more touchdown in the stunning victory over the perennial 8-man powerhouse Dons, 35-10.
The loss ends the Dons season, while Newell-Fonda advances to the next round.
Newell-Fonda's only loss this season was to the state's top-ranked 8-man team, undefeated Remsen St. Mary's.