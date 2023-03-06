New technology helps detect lymphedema before on-set of symptoms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Following rigorous treatment, sometimes a cancer survivor's battle still isn't over when they ring the remission bell.
The United Kingdom National Health Service predicts around 2 in every 10 breast cancer patients will develop lymphedema, and 5 in every 10 vulval cancer patients. Melanoma patients are also at risk, if their surgical site includes where the lymph nodes are located.
Lymphedema occurs when the lymphatic system is disrupted, by surgery or chemo and radiation. Arms and legs will swell up with fluid, resulting in a sometimes painful and possibly dangerous condition.
Once lymphedema sets in, it's hard to reverse, and in some cases it's completely irreversible. Dr. Sandra Sublett is a lymphedema specialist and owner of Advanced Therapy Specialists. She says the problem is common, but hard to detect in early stages.
“Lymphedema— edema means swelling and lymph, it means the swelling is coming because of a difficulty in your lymphatic system. What most people don’t know is that we know we have lymph nodes that help us when we’re sick, but what they don’t know is that the lymph system is intricately tied to our circulation,” she said.
Adding, “by the time the patients get to us they’re at the point where it’s really problematic and it’s really irreversible.”
Dr. Sublett is hoping to change the issue, by launching a pilot program with brand new technology. In just 60 seconds, the SOZO machine tracks up to 15 different health indicators that help detect early signs of swelling and fluid displacement. The SOZO scan requires wet hands and feet and no metals or pacemaker. With the early detection, patients can begin treatment plans that prevent breakouts of the condition.
"They work so hard to get over the cancer and they survive the cancer, and then you're stuck with this ravaged body that has problems— and not everybody does— but what they’ve found is that if people are being tracked and they trigger for lymphedema during this prevention program— 92% of people completely reverse by just doing the simple home program,” Dr. Sublett explains.
Judy Ramsey is a breast cancer survivor, who is using the program to prevent breakouts.
“Just knowing that I don’t have to worry about waiting until there’s a problem, I can just simply be on top of it myself. You’re constantly worried when’s the bottom going to drop out, and knowing I don’t have to wait for that, that piece of mind is 100% worth it,” she says.
Dr. Sublett's machine is the only one at a non-hospital or doctors office affiliate. But since the office is independent, she's struggled to get the word out about the treatment.
"There are devices all over the place at very large medical centers and on the east coast and west coast— there’s a lot of them, but there’s not any in our area right now. So I’m very proud that we have this here— but I almost feel panicky like there’s people out there— it’s here and people don’t know about it.”
Once scan at a time, Dr. Sublett is raising awareness for lymphedema, helping to provide relief for those who've already battled through a disease like cancer.
“Lymphedema prevention using bioimpedance spectroscopy, using this SOZO machine, does for lymphedema, what mammograms have done for breast cancer. We’re detecting it early, and we have better outcomes,” she concluded.
To read more about Dr. Sublett's prevention program, click here. To see more research on the condition, click here.