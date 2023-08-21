 Skip to main content
New details released in fatal Clayton County truck incident

  Updated
  • 0
Clayton County Web
By Trevor Oates

VOLGA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Clayton County Sheriff's Office provided an update on a truck accident in late July that resulted in one death and one injury.

On July 29, the Sheriff's Office responded to Domino Road near the Volga Campground on several reports of an accident. Video footage obtained by witnesses showed three pickup trucks rapidly accelerating leading up to the incident.

The third truck was operated by 24-year-old Tucker Baker of St. Joseph, Missouri. Two other individuals in the truck were identified as 24-year-old William Gross and 21-year-old Brett Gross, also from St. Joseph, Missouri.

As Baker accelerated, the Grosses, who were seated on the down tailgate, were ejected from the vehicle. The Grosses were transported to Mercy One Elkader Medical Center for their injuries. Later, they were air lifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

William Gross died of his injuries on July 31. Brett Gross was later released from the hospital.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has presented the case to Attorney's Office for possible charges.

