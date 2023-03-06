New Details: Fire damages rural La Porte City home

UPDATED: Monday, 3/6 at 9:30 a.m.
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two adults and a teenager escaped a burning Black Hawk County home overnight, along with four dogs.
Firefighters were called to 7300 block of Gilbertville Road in rural La Porte City around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They arrived to find smoke and flames shooting from the roof of the one-story house.
Crews were at the scene for about four hours.
Gilbertville Fire Chief Curt Bovy says about half of the home sustained significant smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire still hasn't been determined.