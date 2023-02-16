 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Snow Continues Into This Afternoon...

.Snow will continue to move across southwest into east central
Iowa tapering off late afternoon into early evening. The peak
snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will
persist until midday to early afternoon through central into eastern
Iowa. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing
snow along with the accumulating snow dropping visibilities to under
a mile at times into mid afternoon. Give yourself plenty of space
between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out
on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central to east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected
through midday right across the I-35 corridor in central Iowa.
Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

YouTube CEO is stepping down after nearly a decade in role

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, here in Davos, Switzerland, in 2022, is stepping down after nearly a decade in the role.

 Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Thursday she is "stepping back" from her leadership role at the company after nearly a decade of running the video-sharing platform.

In a blog post, Wojcicki said she plans to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about."

Wojcicki has been involved with YouTube's parent company Google from its earliest days, when its two founders worked out of her garage in California to build a search engine. She later became Google's 16th employee and has worked at the company for nearly 25 years.

"Susan has a unique place in Google history and has made the most incredible contribution to products used by people everywhere," Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google's founders, said in a statement. "We're so grateful for all she's done over the last 25 years."

Wojcicki had served as YouTube's CEO for nine years. Succeeding her will be Neal Mohan, YouTube's current chief product officer.

"With all we're doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube's most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us," Wojcicki wrote.

Wojcicki oversaw YouTube during the web's pivotal transition toward social media, but also as online platforms came under increasing scrutiny for spreading misinformation, hate speech and other harmful content.

She added that even though she was leaving her role, she would continue to work with some YouTube teams and provide advice to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, offering "counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies."

"I'm so proud of everything we've achieved," Wojcicki wrote. "It's been exhilarating, meaningful, and all-consuming."

