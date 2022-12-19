 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro's home in New York City, source says

Police in New York City arrested a woman who broke into Robert De Niro's home on December 19, according to a law enforcement source. De Niro is pictured here at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon on April 28 in Las Vegas.

 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Police in New York City arrested a woman who broke into Robert De Niro's home early Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

The woman did not interact with the actor who was on another floor, the source said. The suspect is known to the New York Police Department from previous arrests and is one of the top five burglars in the precinct, the source said.

She had already been arrested twice this month before Monday on various burglary charges in New York, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Officers from the 19th Precinct saw the woman walking down a street on Manhattan's Upper East Side early Monday, trying different doors to commercial buildings before she allegedly broke in through a door of a residential building.

They followed her and arrested her on the first floor, the source said.

At around 2:45 a.m. officers arrested the 30-year-old woman inside a residence while she was attempting to remove property, a spokesperson for the NYPD's deputy commissioner of public information told CNN. The property included Christmas presents and an iPad.

The basement door of the residence showed signs of forced entry, the spokesperson said. The woman was taken into custody with charges pending.

The spokesperson would not confirm who owned the home.

