Wisconsin roller coaster riders trapped for hours

WISCONSIN (CNN) -- Thrill seekers got more than they bargained for on Sunday when the roller coaster they were riding got stuck upside down.
A roller coaster at the Forest County Festival in Wisconsin shut down mid-ride, leaving some passengers hanging upside down for at least three hours.
Emergency responders from three surrounding counties came to help rescue the riders. The roller coaster's abrupt stop is believed to be a malfunction.
Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital to be checked out.