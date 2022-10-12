Willie Spence, 'American Idol' Season 19 runner-up, dead at 23

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts in excess of 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Northern half of Iowa. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with low relative humidity will result in a very high fire danger. Burning is strongly discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&