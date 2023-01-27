Why gas prices are surging this month

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall tonight into Saturday - latest forecast trending northward... .A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will develop late tonight into Saturday over portions of northern Iowa. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected to fall in an east- west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors, where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible, especially west of Interstate 35. However, forecast trends this morning are shifting northward and adjustments to the warning/advisory are likely later today. Be sure to monitor the latest forecast updates. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&