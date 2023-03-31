US Army identifies nine soldiers killed in Black Hawk training accident

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Poweshiek County in central Iowa... Marshall County in central Iowa... Eastern Hardin County in central Iowa... Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa... Tama County in central Iowa... Bremer County in northeastern Iowa... Franklin County in north central Iowa... Grundy County in central Iowa... Butler County in north central Iowa... Northeastern Jasper County in central Iowa... Southeastern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 423 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Chapin to near Wellsburg to 6 miles southwest of Laurel, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Wellsburg around 430 PM CDT. Grundy Center, Parkersburg, Dumont, Holland and Ferguson around 435 PM CDT. Gilman, Stout and Bristow around 440 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Allison, Dike, Greene, New Hartford, Allison Municipal Airport, Toledo, Tama, Hudson, Clarksville, Uni-Dome And McLeod Center, Toledo Municipal Airport, Cedar Falls, Waterloo Municipal Airport, Plainfield, Holiday Lake, George Wyth State Park, Crossroads Mall, Chelsea, Waterloo, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Raymond and Vining. This includes the following highways... Interstate 35 between mile markers 167 and 173. Interstate 380 between mile markers 56 and 73. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Iowa. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH