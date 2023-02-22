 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday...

.Precipitation will become more widespread this afternoon and
evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall will
occur over northern Iowa. Strong northerly winds will make
driving conditions very difficult by producing widespread blowing
snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,
and potentially near blizzard conditions near the state border.
Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south into
central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all
possible.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet before changing
to snow. Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice
accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Two puppies test positive for cocaine after chase in Mount Juliet

Puppies test positive for cocaine after a Mount Juliet Police car chase.

 Mount Juliet Police/WSMV

    MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A person was charged with animal cruelty and evidence tampering after two puppies tested positive for cocaine, according to officials.

Shanchez Beddingfield, 22, of Nashville, was initially arrested on Feb. 15 after she allegedly led Mount Juliet Police officers on a chase. The car she was driving was a 2009 Nissan Rogue stolen from Nashville on Feb. 11 during an armed robbery, according to police.

Officers were able to intercept the car on Lebanon Road near Springmont Boulevard after the car was spiked and became disabled near Old Hickory Boulevard and I-40.

Beddingfield and two other people were arrested. They were all wanted for various charges in Nashville and Rutherford County.

Meth and marijuana were found in the SUV and one suspect told officials he swallowed fentanyl during the chase.

Two puppies were also in the car and were taken into the care of Mount Juliet Animal Care & Control officers.

The day after the chase, animal control officers found a plastic baggy inside one of the puppy’s stools. Both puppies were then rushed to the veterinarian for an exam. Both the puppies tested positive for cocaine and additional charges were filed against Beddingfield.

The Mount Juliet Police Department said the pups are doing fine.

