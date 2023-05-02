 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Periods of Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon...

What: Breezy winds from the northwest 20-30 mph, gusting to near
40-45 mph at times. Relative humidity values dropping to near 20%
this afternoon combined with the gusty winds and drier surface
vegetation will lead to elevated fire danger today.

Where: Most of Central Iowa.

When: Until 4pm this afternoon.

Impacts: Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly in these
conditions, especially for areas near and north of US Highway 20
where fuels remain more cured (dry). Unsecured outdoor objects may
be blown around and smaller tree branches may break with the gusty
winds.

Preparedness and Precautionary Actions: Burning is discouraged under
these conditions. Also, take care to prevent the start of accidental
fires when smoking or operating vehicles around dry vegetation. Use
extra caution when driving in the breezy conditions, especially
if operating a high profile vehicle.

Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA (KWWL) -- Only 20 horses get to compete at Churchill Downs in this weekend's Kentucky Derby, and two of them are racers from Iowa.

Ankeny-based Albaugh Family Stables are sending both horses to the Derby. Their contenders are Jace's Road and Angel of Empire.

Angel of Empire is a crowd favorite, as he brought home the trophy from the Arkansas Derby on April 1.

Winning the Kentucky Derby is on Dennis Albaugh's bucket list and now all eyes are on Angel of Empire to bring home the prized trophy.

Tags

Recommended for you