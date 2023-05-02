Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby

IOWA (KWWL) -- Only 20 horses get to compete at Churchill Downs in this weekend's Kentucky Derby, and two of them are racers from Iowa.
Ankeny-based Albaugh Family Stables are sending both horses to the Derby. Their contenders are Jace's Road and Angel of Empire.
Angel of Empire is a crowd favorite, as he brought home the trophy from the Arkansas Derby on April 1.
Winning the Kentucky Derby is on Dennis Albaugh's bucket list and now all eyes are on Angel of Empire to bring home the prized trophy.