Trump announces digital trading card NFT's

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business.
On Thursday Trump announced on his social media platform "Truth Social" the debut of his official digital trading card collection.
The ex-President says the cards showcase his "life and career," but the featured artwork also includes him as a superhero, astronaut, a cowboy, and others.
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible-token, which is a digital collectible.
The cards can be purchased at collecttrumpcards.com.
The website notes the cards are not political and says the money will not go towards Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.