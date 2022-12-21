Thursday flight cancellations top 1,400 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect This Afternoon through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across southeast Iowa late this
morning. This snow will shift to the eastern Iowa this afternoon.
Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common
over the region for the remainder of today. Winds will peak tonight
and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will
create blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and
road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as
40 mph this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard
conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be
common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening
commutes. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Weather Alert

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel, and pictured, Alaska Airlines planes in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 20.

 David Ryder/Bloomberg/Getty Images

More than 1,400 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel.

As of Thursday morning, 1,486 flights have been cancelled nationwide. More than 700 US flights have already been canceled for Friday.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport leads the way, followed by Denver International and Chicago's Midway International. Cancellations at those airports could have a wider impact, since they are busy hubs where travelers often change planes in order to reach other destinations. Thursday is expected to be the busiest pre-Christmas day for travel.

Weather forecasters are predicting a "bomb cyclone," and the National Weather Service says more than 100 million people are under winter alerts and wind chill alerts — that's roughly one-third of the US population.

Temperatures in Denver are predicted to plummet to 10 degrees below zero by daybreak Thursday. Chicago could see near blizzard conditions with snow beginning midday Thursday and continuing into Friday morning.

Maria Ihekwaba, who was traveling from Chicago to Clear Lake, Iowa with her granddaughter on Thursday morning, told CNN she was trying to depart as soon as possible.

"Especially when you're traveling from Chicago, you never know what could happen in Chicago because it's the windy city," Ihekwaba said.

Traveler Kari Lucas, from San Diego, told CNN she was visiting her sister and brother-in-law, but cut the trip short as she didn't want to get caught in the impending weather.

"I was worried because San Diego, we don't get these snowstorms," she said. "So I don't like it to be trapped in the airport for long periods of time."

"It seemed like the best choice to make right now," she said.

Many airlines have issued weather waivers, and travelers should check that their flights are still scheduled for takeoff before departing for the airport. Experts are warning flyers to arrive early at the airport in order to beat the crowds.

