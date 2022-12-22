The US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect This Afternoon through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across southeast Iowa late this
morning. This snow will shift to the eastern Iowa this afternoon.
Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common
over the region for the remainder of today. Winds will peak tonight
and into Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will
create blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and
road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as
40 mph this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard
conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be
common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening
commutes. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

The US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter

  • Updated
  • 0
The US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter

America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation is having only limited impact.

 Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation is having only limited impact.

The Commerce Department's final reading Thursday morning showed gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the US economy, grew at an annual pace of 3.2% between July and September. That was above the 2.9% estimate from a month ago. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected GDP to stay unchanged from its previous reading.

The report said the stronger-than-expected reading was due to increases in exports and consumer spending that were partly offset by a decrease in spending on new housing. Consumer spending is responsible for more than two-thirds of the nation's economic activity.

US stocks fell Thursday on fears that the stronger-than-expected GDP could prompt the Fed to continue to raise rates more than expected in 2023. The Dow lost more than 400 points, or more than 1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both down about 2% in late-morning trading.

The Fed has been raising interest rates throughout the year to cool demand for goods and services and reduce inflation. Economists have been worried for quite some time that the Fed's actions could tip the US economy into recession next year.

Inflation has cooled in recent readings, but the US economy has stayed strong. Some surveys released this week suggest the Fed's higher rates are not slowing spending by businesses or consumers.

A recent survey of chief financial officers found the current level of interest rates have not impacted their spending plans. And consumer confidence improved in December according to a survey by the Conference Board, reaching the highest level since April.

In addition, employers have continued to hire at a historically strong pace, although layoffs have increased in some industries, especially technology.

A separate Labor Department report Thursday showed that unemployment claims remained relatively unchanged.

Initial weekly claims for unemployment insurance benefits ticked up to 216,000 for the week ended, December 17. The previous week's total was upwardly revised by 3,000 to 214,000.

Economists were expecting initial claims to land at 222,000, according to Refinitiv.

The weekly initial claims totals are hovering around pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, weekly claims averaged 218,000.

Continuing claims, which include people who are collecting benefits on an ongoing basis, dropped slightly to 1.672 million for the week ended December 10. The prior week's number of continuing claims were revised up to 1.678 million.

The final GDP report is one of most backward-looking readings the government releases, looking at the state of the economy nearly three months ago. The current forecast from economists is that growth in the current period will be only 2.4%, significantly slower than Thursday's reading.

