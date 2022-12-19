'The Long Road' Marines arrive in Oregon after walking the longest highway in the U.S.

IOWA (KWWL) -- "The Long Road" Marines who spent over 6 months walking along the United States' longest highway, and who made stops in Dubuque and Cedar Falls, have finally arrived in Oregon.
Over the weekend, they arrived safely at the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Oregon. The retired Marines spent the last 6 and a half months walking across the country along U.S. Highway 20.
They stopped in Dubuque and Cedar Falls back in September.
JD Lehew and Coleman Kinzer started their journey in Boston, Massachusetts, with the goal of reaching Newport, Oregon. They were joined by fellow Veteran Ramon Shinohara a couple of weeks into the trip.
The three Veterans walked every step while following the United States' longest highway. It's all to raise awareness for America's Prisoners of War and Missing in Action.