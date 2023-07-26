The Fed hikes interest rates by a quarter point and hints at another increase this year

Washington, DC (CNN) — The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point Wednesday, lifting interest rates to their highest level in 22 years.
It’s the 11th rate increase since the Fed began to lift rates in March 2022 to battle inflation, and comes just one month after the central bank hit pause in order to assess the state of the economy.
Fed officials have said recently there is more work to be done on inflation, signaling one more rate hike this year.
This story is developing and will be updated.
